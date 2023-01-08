Days After Russian Engineer Found Dead Onboard Odisha Ship, Post-Mortem Report Confirms Cause of Death

Days after the death of a Russian Engineer Milyakov Sergey, who was found dead on a ship off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur District, the post-mortem report puts to rest speculations of his ‘mysterious’ death, confirming that he in fact died of a cardiac arrest.

According to Jagatsinghpur SP, Rahul PR, Sergey died of heart attack and samples of other parts of his body have sent to the forensic lab in Bhubaneswar for a viscera test.

“The Post-mortem report confirms that the cause of death is a Mio Cardial Infection. Further Investigation is underway. The inquiry will carry forward from various angle and as per findings of the viscera report. We will hand over the body to authorised people after through verification," Rahul PR said.

The post-mortem was conducted at Kujanga hospital in Jagatsinghpur district. It is said that some authorised people would be coming to take the body.

The incident dates back to January 3rd, when the body of 51-year-old Sergey was found on a ship off the port of Paradip. Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship - MB Aldnah, which was on the way to Mumbai from Chittagong in Bangladesh via Paradip.

The death created buzz as it was the third death of a Russian in Indian soil. Earlier, Russian tourist Pavel Antov was found dead at a hotel in Rayagada on 24th December 2022. Reports suggest that he had allegedly died after falling off the window of his hotel room.

Just two days before Antov’s death, his friend Vladimir Bidenov was found dead inside a room of the very same hotel. An investigation by the Crime Branch of Odisha police is underway into the case.

(With inputs from Sarojkant Sahu in Jagatsinghpur)

