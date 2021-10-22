Days After Singhu Border Lynching, Man Assaulted, Leg Fractured Over 'Free Chicken'; Cops Arrest a Nihang

A Nihang sect member has been arrested for assaulting a labourer, fracturing his leg at the Singhu border in Haryana’s Sonipat. The incident allegedly took place after the man refused to give “free chicken" to accused Naveen Kumar. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.

Police suspect the attack was allegedly carried out by Nihang Sikhs, who were also involved in the killing of the Dalit man a few days ago, reported India Today.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Paswan, who works at a poultry farm. As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday when the victim was passing through the protest site in his vehicle carrying hens when he was stopped by a man dressed in the attire of the Nihang Sikhs.

DSP Rao Virendra Singh was quoted as saying that a man, dressed in the attire of the Nihang Sikhs assaulted Paswan behind the main stage at the Singhu border. The man allegedly demanded a free hen from Paswan. When Paswan denied it, the man allegedly beat him and broke his leg, DSP Virendra Singh added.

The accused has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Karnal district in Haryana, the police noted.

Notably, this incident comes a few days after the mutilated body of one Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit man from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was found at the Singhu border. A group of Nihang Sikhs, Nirvair Khalsa-Udna Dal, admitted to killing the man and said he was killed for allegedly committing ‘sacrilege’.

The Punjab government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances that lead to the lynching of a Dalit man at the Singhu border last week. He was allegedly murdered by members of a Nihang group.

The SIT will probe alleged meetings between Nihang leaders and the union government, said government sources. This comes after media reports stated that the Nihang leader Aman Singh had secretly met BJP leaders. Sources added, the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar will head the SIT.

The investigation has been ordered as the victim Lakhbir Singh belonged to Punjab and his family also demanded justice for him, sources added.

The incumbent Punjab government has alleged a conspiracy behind the incident involving the Nihang group at the Singhu border. Officials said that the SIT will also investigate the background of Baba Sarvjit Singh, who had surrendered to Sonipat Police for killing Lakhbir.

