Days After Summons, K'taka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Appears Before ED in Delhi

As the Congress party is been busy holding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was forced to take a break from the Yatra and appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case.

The 60-year-old Congress leader reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon and was seen entering the office after getting an entry pass from the front office.

Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency. The agency reportedly issued the latest summons to Shivakumar after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

On the day of ED summons- September 15 - DK Shivakumar had tweeted, “In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties".

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019 in an another money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court had granted him bail in October that year.

The agency had in May this year filed a charge sheet against him and several others in this case which was registered after taking cognisance of a Income Tax department charge sheet field against him.

(With inputs from PTI)

