Home » News » India » DCGA Slaps Rs 20L Fine on Air Asia for Failing to do Mandatory Pilot Exercises on Time

DCGA Slaps Rs 20L Fine on Air Asia for Failing to do Mandatory Pilot Exercises on Time

The Directorate General Civil Aviation (DCGA) has slapped a Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia after the airline failed to follow some of its obligatory regulations

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The DCGA had issued a show cause notice to the airline after the inspection. (Photo: PTI / File)
The DCGA had issued a show cause notice to the airline after the inspection. (Photo: PTI / File)

The Directorate General Civil Aviation (DCGA) has slapped a Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia after the airline failed to follow some of its obligatory regulations.

During a surveillance inspection conducted between 23-25 November last year, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory pilot exercises were not done in time.

Some exercises during the Pilot Proficiency Check / Instrument Rating check, which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement, were not done as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations.

The regulatory body issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd, asking why action should not be taken against them for overlooking the regulatory obligations.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Their written replies were examined, after which the DCGA imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakhs.

Additionally, the Head of Training has been suspended from his position for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per the DCGA Civil Aviation requirements.

Eight designated examiners of Air Asia have also been fined Rs 3 lakhs each, for failing to discharge their duties as per the DCGA’s regulations.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 13:04 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 14:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Juhi Chawla Share Unseen Photos From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, See Pics