5-Year-Old Raped in Delhi, CCTV Captures Her Abduction Outside Home in Bhalswa Dairy; DCW Issues Notice to Police

A 5-year-old girl was abducted from outside her home in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Wednesday and was later sexually assaulted. A CCTV camera outside her home recorded the moment she was picked up by the alleged kidnapper.

She was taken to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed that she was raped. The accused kidnapper seen in the CCTV recording is missing and a search is on to trace him, police said.

The little girl was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake, a PTI report said. In light of her rape case, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the city police.

The panel has sought the details related to the FIR and the arrest of the accused by December 26.

“Five-year-old girl raped in Delhi. She was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent a surgery in a hospital. My team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday evening after which she went missing. Her parents submitted a complaint to the police, following which a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The police carried out a search operation and traced the girl near a lake.

