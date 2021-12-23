DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Over 18,000 Flats For Sale in Delhi; Check Price, Eligibility and Step-by-step Guide to Apply

>DDA Housing Scheme 2021: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has put up 18,335 flats for sale under its Special Housing Scheme 2021 launched on Thursday. The flats listed for sale fall under four categories - Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats. The flats are located in Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela. Those interested can apply from December 23 with last date to submit application form being February 7. The lucky draw is likely to be held in February-end.

According to DDA, the flats offered are those which remain unsold in previous housing schemes of DDA. In an statement in November DDA had said: “The flats are being offered at the old rates/cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation/depreciation of land cost/building as the case may be."

HOW MANY FLATS ARE UP FOR SALE?

A total of 18,335 DDA flats are up for sale which includes 202 3BHK flats in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Dwarka, 3 two BHK flats in Vasant Kunj Block F, also under HIG category, 976 2BHK flats under MIG category, 11,452 one BHK flats under lower income group and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections.

WHAT ARE THE PRICES OF THE FLATS ON SALE?

The costliest flats located in Jasola, which range between 162.41 and 177.26 sqm area, are priced between Rs 1.97 cr and Rs 2.14 cr. The cost of 3 BHK HIG flats located in Block F of Vasant Kunj range between Rs 1.44 cr and Rs 1.66 cr, while one each flat located in Dwarka Sector 18B and Paschim Vihar, comes between Rs 81 lakh and Rs 1.26 cr.

The price of 2BHK HIG flats located in Vasant Kunj Block F, Cluster 1 and Block A, Cluster 4, is set at 1.35 crore. The approximate area of the flats ranges between 114.41 sqm and 114.42 sqm.

The area of LIG flats located in Dwarka and Rohini falls between 33.29 sqm and 52.63 sqm and the price range varies from Rs 14.15 lakh to Rs 41.11 lakh.

The EWS or Janta flats located in Manglapuri, whose area varies between 50.74 sqm to 52.50 sqm are priced between Rs 28.51 lakh to Rs 29.50 lakh, while those located in Narela, are available in smaller size ranging between 26.11 sqm to 28.19 sqm will cost between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh.

The details of flats and tentative costs are available here:

https://eservices.dda.org.in/viewsite

WHO CAN APPLY UNDER THE SCHEME?

The applicant must be over 18 years of age and a citizen of India. They must not own any dwelling unit on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi in their own name or spouse’s name or in the name of any dependents which includes unmarried children.

REGISTRATION FEES:

The registration fee for EWS flats is Rs 25,000. It is Rs 1,00,000 for LIG and Rs 2,00,000 for MIG and HIG.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BUYING FLATS?

>Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA at eservices.dda.org.in/schemedashboard/p2

>Step 2: Click on the Registration icon

>Step 3: Register on the portal using your Name, Contact information, PAN and Aadhaar details.

>Step 4: Choose the scheme and unit type

>Step 5: Pay the registration fee using online payment modes such as Credit / Debit Card, Internet Banking etc.

