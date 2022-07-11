Dead for 4 Days, Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Sack in Noida Apartment, 'Lover Nephew' Missing

The decomposed body of a 21-year-old woman was discovered by police in a sack in a house in Sector Gama 1, Greater Noida, on Saturday night, reports said.

According to police, the deceased, Avni alias Pooja Bharti of Bihar, was preparing to take a government job exam. The house owner lived on the ground floor, while she lived on the third floor, the Times of India reported.

Anil Kumar, the SHO of Beta-2 police station, stated that around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the house owner reported a foul odour coming from the third floor to the police. He said that the flat had been locked for a few days before police arrived and broke it open. Cops discovered a tied-up sack in the 2BHK flat’s drawing room and found the decomposed body inside. The body was sent for a postmortem examination. “The autopsy report will reveal how she died," he said.

Police told TOI that according to the preliminary investigation, the woman was living with Ashish Ranjan, whom she introduced to the house owner as her cousin.

Ranjan studies B-Tech at a private college in Greater Noida. So far, we know she was his maternal aunt (‘mausi’), police said, adding they may have been in a relationship, but that the cops were speaking with the family to learn more. “Ranjan has fled," said the SHO.

A case has been filed against Ranjan in the Beta-2 police station under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder). The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Police said the couple had rented the house ten months ago and had received few visitors, and that the woman appeared to have died for three to four days ago. According to officers, the couple likely fought about their relationship before the man killed the woman.

