Deadly Love Triangle: Chennai PhD Student, Boyfriend Stab Married Ex to Death After His 'Continued Harassment'

A 26-year-old PhD student and her boyfriend were arrested for stabbing the woman’s ex-boyfriend to death in Chennai’s Kelambakkam on December 30. According to police, the man was harassing her and bugging to marry him and threatened to upload their pictures online.

The deceased person Senthil (44), from Melappuliyur area of Perambalur district, was working as an employee in a private engineering college in Chengalpattu district. The 26-year-old accused Desapriya hailing from Thiruvannamalai district is a research scholar at the same college. Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Arun Pandian hailing from Ulundurpet is also a research scholar at a university in Kattankulathur near Chennai.

On the day of the incident, around 3 pm, Senthil left work and got out on his two-wheeler. Apparently, he was chased by a young man and a young woman on a two-wheeler. They then blocked their vehicle in front of Senthil at a bridge and got into an argument. According to witnesses, the police said there was a heated argument between the trio when Desapriya and Arun Pandian slit Senthil’s throat and stabbed him several times at the end of the argument with a knife they had hidden.

Senthil collapsed and died on the spot in a pool of blood. When the young man and woman who committed the crime in a broad daylight on the busy road tried to escape in the vehicle, were nabbed by onlookers. Meanwhile, the Kelambakkam police rushed to the spot and recovered Senthil’s corpse and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy. Subsequently, the duo were arrested and taken to the police station for interrogation.

The investigation subsequently revealed shocking information. Desapriya and Senthil fell in love when she finished her studies at a private college in the outskirts of Chennai. Eventually, Senthil got married to another woman while Desapriya was pursuing her research studies in another college. Thus the girl held distance with Senthil and began a relationship with another man who was her friend. Coming to know about this, Senthil left his college where he was working and joined the college as Physics demonstrator where the girl was doing PhD.

After that, he continued to harass Desapriya as he wanted to marry her. The woman decided to negotiate with her boyfriend as Senthil’s harassment continued.

Based on that, the police said the duo went to meet Senthil with a knife, planning to hold talks with Senthil and that they could leave him if he promised to stop harassing Desapriya, or to kill him if he remained stubborn. As a result of a heated verbal clash, Senthil was stabbed to death.

The Thiruporur police have arrested the duo and took up further investigation.

