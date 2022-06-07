Dearth of ART Drugs Leaves 13,000 Manipur Residents Living with HIV/AIDS in Precarious Position

Close to 13,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in the north-eastern state of Manipur are in a hazardous situation with the life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs out of stock since April.

According to sources, State AIDS Control Society (SACS) was unable to procure the crucial medicine and maintain a buffer stock (for six months) under the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

ART increases the number of immune cells in the body and reduces the number of virus cells.

The dire situation was first highlighted by representatives of the NGOs Manipur Network for Positive People (MNP +), Social Awareness Service Organisation (SASO), CARE Foundation, and Kripa Society.

NACO would previously supply the medicines. But Manipur SACS has been given the responsibility from the financial year 2022-23.

“This present situation has drastically affected more than 13,000 ART patients in the state and compromise the adherence aspect of ART Consumers," MNP + president L Deepak told the media.

Hijam Dinesh, Kripa Society president, said authorities have been neglecting the matter despite repeated appeals.

“If the authority concerned fails to heed the calls without any immediate steps or arrangements, then the lives of more than 13,000 people would be at stake," Care Foundation secretary Jotin Thangjam said.

