Death Toll Climbs to 14 as Lightning, Storm Hits Assam; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Next 2 Days

At least 14 people, including minors, were killed as severe storm accompanied by lightning strikes hit Assam, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ‘Bordoisila’, as such summer storms and rains are called, lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.

In addition to the human casualty, it left behind a trail of destruction, including damaged houses, uprooted trees and snapped electric lines.

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated till 8 pm on April 15, said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm.

The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles, damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin. At least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days, it added.

The IMD has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in also “very likely" in the southern states during next five days, IMD said.

Also, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the northwest India from the night of April 18.

Under its influence, rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning very likely in Western Himalayan Region on April 19 and 20, and in Punjab on April 20, the IMD said.

