Death Toll from Brazil Waterfall Rock Face Collapse Rises to 10; 30 Injured

A view shows the site where a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall as firefighters of Minas Gerais state seek for victims. (Image: Reuters)
A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state.

Reuters
Updated: January 10, 2022, 07:24 IST

Ten people died in the dramatic collapse of a canyon rock face on top of motor boats visiting a waterfall in southeastern Brazil, rescuers said on Sunday.

A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state. Shocking video images circulated on social media.

Firemen and divers recovered three more bodies from the lake on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10 in the disaster that injured some 30 tourists hit by falling rocks and a huge wave of water caused when the column of rock crashed into the lake.

The region has been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face. On Saturday, a dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometers to the east, cutting off a major federal highway.

first published: January 10, 2022, 07:22 IST