Death Toll in Srinagar Attack on Police Bus Rises to 3 as Another Cop Succumbs to Injuries, 11 in Hospital

Three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel have died and 11 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, police said. While two policemen died on Monday, a constable succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

The bus, which was carrying 25 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 9th Battalion, was attacked by terrorists near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

The deceased police personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Selection Grade Constable Safique Ali. The third is Constable Rameez Ahmad.

In a tweet, the police stated, “#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice".

Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir zone, said Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed’s unit, named ‘Kashmir Tigers’, is behind the terror attack. Speaking to ANI, the IGP said, “This evening a bus carrying our 25 personnel was attacked by 2-3-three terrorists. 14 injured, of which 2 martyred, 12 out of danger. One terrorist who was shot managed to flee. JeM’s Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility. We are monitoring the situation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details of the terror attack and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel, tweeted the PMO.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha tweeted that he has directed the “concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured". “I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism," he wrote.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack and offered condolences to the deceased’s families. “Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured," he tweeted.

