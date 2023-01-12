Deaths Due to Road Accidents in Mumbai Down 27% to 259 in 2022, Says Maha Transport Commissioner

The ratio of deaths due to road accidents in Maharashtra has jumped to an alarming 42 fatalities for every 100 mishaps, said state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, urging people to follow traffic rules to curb this. Meanwhile, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai received praise for a 27 per cent reduction in deaths in road accidents in 2022 from 355 fatalities in 2021 to 259 last year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 34th “Road Safety Drive 2023" at a function at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai on Wednesday, Bhimanwar was quoted as saying by Times of India that 70 per cent of the accidents across the state and in the capital city Mumbai were of victims in the age group of 18-45 years while an average 37 people lost their lives on roads daily in 2022.

“We need to take road safety campaigns seriously in order to bring down the fatalities. We plan to reduce it by 50 per cent in five years, which will be way ahead of the deadline set by the Centre," he was quoted as saying. Mumbai RTOs were praised by the audience for the reduction in road accident-related deaths in the last last two years.

Advertisement

The event coincided with National Road Safety Week, which is celebrated from January 11 to 17.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the transport portfolio, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were slated to attend the function, but they did not turn up for the event. Many waited for them by nearly two hours after which State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai was asked to inaugurate the Road Safety Week.

He launched seven new faceless Regional Transport Office (RTO) services for citizens.

Desai asked officials in transport and police departments to take innovative and practical steps to improve road safety and advised parents to ensure their young children are well aware of traffic rules before giving them vehicles to drive.

Highlighting some recent road accidents involving state politicians, Desai said drivers alone cannot be blamed for such tragedies as politicians make them drive for long hours, especially during the night time. “This time something new, different, innovative and practical suggestions should be put before people from which they can take lessons on safe journey and driving," said the minister.

Advertisement

The minister added that it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their college-going children know traffic rules properly before giving them two-wheeler or any other vehicle to drive.

Veteran politician and Maratha community leader Vinayak Mete died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in August last year. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde received a minor chest injury when his car met with an accident near Parli town in Beed district last week. BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore was injured after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan in his native Satara district last month.

Advertisement

What Ministry Data Shows

Advertisement

From 20.2 in 2000 to 37.3 in 2021, India’s road accident severity – the number of persons killed per 100 mishaps – has nearly doubled, according to the data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In 2021, 81 people were killed per 100 accidents in Mizoram, highest in the country, while it was 80 for Bihar.

MoRTH’s annual report ‘Road Accidents in India - 2021’, released in December last year, shows that with some marginal fluctuations, the accident severity has been on the rise since 2000.

Advertisement

“It underscores the need for improved trauma care and traffic calming measures which aim at reducing crash impact parameters," the report had said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here