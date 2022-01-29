Deaths in Maha Cross 100 First Time Since Sept, Fatalities in Mumbai May Remain in Two Digits for 2 More Weeks

Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths since September 1 as the fatalities rose to 103 with a jump of over 145% in a day. However, Covid-19 cases dropped to 24,948 from 25,425 in 24 hours.

With 40 deaths, while Pune circle reported the highest number of fatalities, Mumbai reported 30. The toll has remained in two digits since January 16 in Mumbai.

“The deaths in Mumbai are likely to remain in two digits for another two weeks or so. These are critical patients and, as per Covid trends seen during the last two waves, daily mortality could be between 10% and 20% in ICUs," said Dr Avinash Supe, a member of the state task force monitoring Covid deaths, told The Times of India.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate explained that the fatalities were high as “some old deaths have been added to the toll, increasing the daily numbers," the TOI reported.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities. The caseload on Friday rose to 76,55,554 and death toll reached 1,42,461. The case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

As many as 45,648 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 72,42,649. The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.61 per cent.There are 2,66,586 active cases in the state.

All 110 new Omicron cases were reported from Pune city.Pune city recorded 3,377 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,161, Pimpri Chinchwad twin township 2,099, Nashik city 1,720 and Mumbai reported 1,312 cases.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 8,372 cases, Nagpur circle 4,744, Nashik 4,236, Mumbai 3,132, Aurangabad 1,608, Latur 994, Kolhapur 983, Akola circle 879.Pune circle recorded 40 deaths during the day, followed by Mumbai (30), Nashik (13), Kolhapur (eight), Latur (four deaths). Akola and Nagpur circles reported three fatalities each while Aurangabad circle recorded two fatalities.

As many as 1,50,900 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally to 7,41,63,858. Currently 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine. New cases: 24,948; Total cases: 76,55,554; New fatalities: 103; Total deaths: 1,42,461; Active cases: 2,66,586.

