Deceased Patient's Gold Jewellery Stolen at Calcutta Medical College. Police Probe on

The gold ornaments of a deceased patient were stolen from the Calcutta Medical College on Monday. Hospital authorities said that the police have been informed and that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Supriya Devi, a resident of Maniktala, was admitted to the SSB wing of the Medical College after she complained of fever and shortness of breath. Her saliva was tested for Covid-19, but she tested negative. Supriya Devi passed away three days ago, say reports, but when her family members came to collect her body, they found that the patient’s gold earrings, gold rings, and anklets were missing.

The family immediately complained to the hospital. The chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of the hospital said, “An FIR has been filed with the Bowbazar police station for immediate identification and arrest of the culprits."

The police are investigating the incident, and a probe has been launched to identify the culprits.

AIDSO, the medical service centre, protested after the incident and said that it maligned the name and reputation of the Calcutta Medical College.

The incident took place on the first day of the MBBS course at the Medical College. The ‘Charak’ oath was administered to the first-year doctors. For many years, new physicians had to take the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ in the name of the Greek physician Hippocrates. This time the students took an oath in the name of Charak. It has not yet been decided what the college’s position on the matter is.

