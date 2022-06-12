Declared Indian Citizens Twice, Assam Family Now Needs to Prove They are Indians for the Third Time

On June 8, Nata Sundari Mandal, 66, received a notice from Sonitpur Foreigners’ Tribunal, claiming she had entered India illegally between January 1, 1966 and March 23, 1971 and she needs to depose before the tribunal to prove her citizenship.

Nata Sundari’s husband, Kashi Nath Mandal, 68, a daily wage labourer, and his son, Govindo, 40, too, were served similar notices.

However, instead of being worried, the family is confused.

This is the third time the poor Hindu family from Balijan Kacahri village will have to prove they are Indians and bona fide citizens of the country.

PROVING IDENTITY

In 2016, they were judged legal citizens of the country by the Sonitpur tribunal after they furnished the legal documents. “In 2018, my elder sister, who is married and lives in Darang district of Assam, was served a notice. The tribunal then gave the judgment that they were Indians after verifying all documents. My father, Kashi Nath, was again handed a notice in 2018. This was the second time he got such a notice. We contested it in the tribunal and the ruling was in favour of my father. My father then stated to the magistrate that he is sick and tired of proving be an Indian in his own motherland and doesn’t want to go through the legal harassment again," said Nakul Mandal, another son of Kashi Nath Mandal.

“Thirty-eight members of our then joint family have their names in the National Register of Citizenship 1951, which is a requirement to be a citizen of the country and most importantly residing in Assam. Besides, our family members have their names in the voters’ list of 1966, 1971 and the following elections. My grandfather, Subal Chandra Mandal, too, has his name in the 1951 NRC. My father and all family members have their names in the updated NRC published in 2019 and possess valid Aadhaar and PAN documents. What else does one need to be called an Indian," asked Nakul.

According to Nakul, the then Superintendent of Police had taken cognisance of the repeated notices to the family and the veracity of their proofs. “I had to sell our six cows at one go to pay the lawyer’s fees. Each case cost us nearly Rs 50,000 and till now we have paid Rs 1.5 lakh to prove that we are Indians. I don’t know how my old and fragile father will react to this. I request CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to give us justice."

A local businessman from the village, Anil Mandal, too, is facing a similar issue. He was served notices of being illegal citizen in 2011 and 2016, and the tribunal has ruled in his favour in both the cases.

“It’s mental and physical harassment. We don’t even know who is filing cases against us," said Anil Mandal.

THE COURT SAYS

The Gauhati High Court on May 6 ruled that a person who has proved citizenship once cannot be asked about it again.

There are hundreds of such cases across Assam where people are receiving notices from Foreigners’ Tribunal courts even after proving their Indian identity supported by adequate documents.

Disposing of 11 petitions of persons who were asked to prove their citizenship again despite having done so earlier, a special bench of the Gauhati High Court on April 28 issued an order citing Section 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (1908), saying that a person who has been declared an Indian citizen once in a foreigner’s tribunal proceeding, cannot be asked to prove his/her citizenship again by FTs as the principle of Res Judicata is applicable for these courts.

There are 100 tribunals functioning in Assam. Initially, 11 Illegal Migrant Determination Tribunals (IMDT) were functioning.

In March, a Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam’s Cachar district served a notice to a deceased person, asking him to appear before it by March 30 as he had failed to produce valid documents to prove his Indian citizenship.

The notice was served to one Shyaman Charan Das, who lived in Thaligram village of Udharbond area. He had died in May 2016. A case was filed against Das in 2015, but when he passed away in May 2016, his family submitted the death certificate, following which the case was closed in September that year.

