Decoding Denim: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Gave a Quirky Twist To Denim Jeans

One can never go wrong with a classic pair of blue jeans. Over the years, brands and fashion designers have given their own twist to the fabric. From embellishments to stonewash, the denim fabric has seen it all.

Sprucing it with their style quotient are stars who have slipped into a variety of stylish looks featuring their favourite denim. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, there are various celebrities and their stylists who have incorporated denim in their stylish appearances. Be it slim, ripped or baggy, denim jeans are here to stay. So, pick your favourite celebrity denim look and add it to your stylish wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion has seen a fair share of denim. Flaunting jeans with interesting patterns, the Brahmastra star has aced every denim look with elan. Be it the high waist, wide leg denim pants panelled in two shades of blue from label Moonray featuring scribble embroidery on the sold denim patches or Huemn’s distressed jeans with multiple denim panels, each look was complemented with a solid colour top. If you like experimenting with patches or distressed jeans, opt for a simple top, for instance, a white shirt or beige or brown top.

Kiara Advani

Only Kiara Advani can make joggers look glamorous. Donning a Mellow Drama frayed denim joggers, the JugJugg Jeeyo star pairs the lightweight joggers with smoked detailing with a matching jacket. To break the monotony, she teamed the set with a white top. You could also wear this as a co-ord set or wear them separately. The joggers make for a casual yet chic look when paired with either a white or black tank top. You could wear the jacket with a pair of white denim slim-fit jeans.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of denim, Deepika Padukone gives the fabric a quirky makeover with her personal aesthetic. Deepika, who collaborated with Levis, has been celebrating denim through every era. Giving denim a funky and colourful twist, Deepika wore white denim pants with bright rainbow colours. Iconic and playful, denim is one such fabric that embraces and adapts to every style every era has to offer.

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana is a vibe in denim. Sporting a Huemn Tshirt along with a pair of ripped jeans, the Goodbye actor nails the classic look. A staple style in everyone’s wardrobe today, you could style it according to your choice or go for Rashmika’s look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s fitness regime has been on every actor’s radar and when it comes to her style, the Ek Villain Returns star never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Even though her Instagram is ruled by swimwear, the star also loves her denims. The actor paired a corset with a pair of baggy denims with braid-style detailing and accessorised the pants with chains. If you love experimenting, then this unconventional look is a must try.

