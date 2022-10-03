Decoding PFI, the Popular Front of 'Anti-Indians': Delhi Riots, RSS Men’s Murders to 22 ISIS Faces | Exclusive

The top 22 faces of Islamic State (IS) or commonly called ISIS are involved with the Popular Front of India (PFI), according to intelligence sources.

During the national crackdown, with raids across the country in two rounds, huge digital data was recovered. The digital evidence points to PFI’s involvement in funding criminal activities, said sources.

The PFI paid before and after some criminal activities in India such as killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, North-East Delhi riots, among others, said sources.

They have been funding some social media handles and YouTube channels.

Sources in the agencies also said that they are running training camps to use the cadre for violent activities in India. CNN-News18 broke the story.

THE BAN

The Centre last Wednesday declared the PFI, its associates, affiliates and fronts as unlawful for a period of five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that some of PFI’s founding members are leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and the outfit has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — both of which are proscribed organisations.

Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are some of the outfits banned by the MHA for “unlawful association" with the PFI.

The central government’s notification came a day after over 200 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam.

THE PFI

PFI is a fundamentalist Islamist organisation founded in 2006 with the merger of few regional Islamist groups namely National Development Front (NDF), Manitha Neethi Pasarai and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

According to intelligence sources, the PFI runs three front organisations — India Fraternity Forum (IFF), Indian Social Forum (ISF) and Rehab Indian Foundation (RIF) in Gulf Countries.

The PFI trained the cadre to respond violently to anti-Muslim organisations and individuals.

ANTI-INDIA ACTIVITIES

CNN-News18 had accessed the criminal records of the PFI leaders, which showed their nefarious activities with an intention to destabilise India. The records show the leaders have been actively conspiring with anti-India elements based in Pakistan and the Middle-East, among others.

Many of its leaders were earlier members of the banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen. The Pakistani establishment has been extremely active in using the diaspora linked with the PFI for fund transfer.

THE CASES

The PFI was behind the chopping of a professor’s hand in Kerala for hurting Islamic sentiments. It was also observed that some PFI-linked individuals joined the Islamic State conflict theatre in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, while some others were arrested in different IS-related cases in India.

The PFI tried to mask its instigations with its frontal organisation, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and its participation in democratic process.

