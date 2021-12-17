Decomposed Body of Class 10 Student Found in Sack in Bushes, Triggers Outrage in Tamil Nadu

Decomposed body of a Coimbatore-based school student Karthika was reportedly found in a sack off the streets after going missing about a week ago. The incident led to outrage in Tamil Nadu and on social media platforms.

The fifteen-year-old tenth grade student from Sivanandhapuram in Coimbatore had gone missing on December 11. After a complaint was lodged in the all-women police station by her mother, a search was launched.

Amid the searching, residents of a lane in Sarvanampatti had complained of a foul smell, and got Corporation workers to clean out a bush. The body was found in a decomposed state, stuffed into a sack, with her hands and legs tied, according to sources in the police.

According to the police, Karthika had been living with her mother, her elder sister and her grandmother in Sivanandham in Coimbatore. Karthika was last seen by the owner of a mobile handset store — she was talking on the phone. There were protests outside the hospital where Karthika’s body was kept, demanding that the police immediately arrest the perpetrators. According to sources in the police, one of the suspects has been picked up for questioning.

Meanwhile, social media activists have taken to Twitter and Facebook to demand justice for Karthika. Heinous crimes against women have been recently reported in Tamil Nadu. In a similar vein, the school teacher in Coimbatore was arrested after one of his students took her own life after what she alleged as instances of harassment by the teacher. The twelfth grade student, Pon Dharani, had been in touch with the teacher, who according to the police, had behaved inappropriately with the student. Action has been initiated against the teacher under the POCSO laws.

