Decor Tips For Making Your Home Comfortable for The Winters

A new season has arrived, bringing with it the opportunity to spruce up your home. It is best to adjust the interior to the weather in order to keep ourselves motivated, warm, comfy, and inspired, as the weather is mostly responsible for altering the mood. For instance, during the summer, light colours, airy drapes, vibrant furniture, and much more are deemed to be a part of the interior décor. In a similar vein, now is the ideal time to get our surroundings winter-ready so that we can be warm and comfortable. Narendra Rahurikar, Managing Director, D’fine shares few hottest interior design trends for the winter season:

Classicism Style

Get the old French sophisticated style. This is a timeless fall and winter motif that combines classic aspects from furniture design and architecture with current design trends. Elegant designs are timeless.

Also Read: Milind Soman Turns 57: Know Actor’s Health and Fitness Mantra



Lighting

As winter days are shorter than summer days, it is the ideal time to leverage the lack of natural light to create ambiance with various types of lighting. To create a warmer overall cast to a room, try lamps, candles, and bulbs with warmer tones for overhead lighting. If you have exposed bulbs in your lights, consider incorporating vintage decorative ones. Bringing nature indoors is a long-lasting trend.

Using brown, green, and blue tones inspired by nature to create a warm, pleasant, quiet, and versatile setting. It enables a traditional look in modern home decor.





Advertisement

Simply rearranging furniture is an inexpensive way to give your home a fresh look, and the goal is to make small changes that will lift your spirits in the winter. Examine whether there is a better way to organize your living, dining, and bedrooms. Maybe you want to add some knitted accessories to your bedroom to make it more comfortable on a winter morning. Or you want to place your dining chairs near the balcony to enjoy conversations with loved ones while light winter breeze flows around.

Read all the Latest India News here