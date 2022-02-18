Decorated, Was Seen as Upright: Rosy Past of ex-NIA Officer Arrested by Agency on Espionage Charge

Merely three and a half years ago, superintendent of police (SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) Arvind Digvijay Negi was awarded for his meritorious service by the government on Independence Day. Now this 2011-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is facing charges of leaking confidential documents to a Kashmir-based activist and has been was arrested by his own organisation, the NIA, on Friday. Negi has served for a long time and probed several important cases. The officer has been arrested in a case of over ground workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) providing support in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

It is also expected that the government after his arrest may consider withdrawing the police medal for meritorious service given to Negi in 2017.

Advertisement

“Today NIA arrested an accused namely Arvind Digvijay Negi in connection with investigation of NIA case registered on 6 November last year, pertains to the spread of widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar e Taiba), a proscribed Terrorist Organization, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. Earlier NIA had arrested 6 accused persons in the case," the agency said in a press statement.

During its investigation, the role of AD Negi, IPS, SP, posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by AD Negi to another accused person, who is an OGW of LeT in the case, the NIA said.

The officer had handled cases against Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir, fake currency, ISIS recruitment, etc, while serving in the NIA. He also probed the MBBS admission scam and was in the good books of his seniors.

Negi, who had the image of an upright officer was promoted to the IPS in 2016 and just after one year of his promotion was awarded for his meritorious service.

Advertisement

Initially, for almost three months, the NIA was tightlipped about the probe of its officer and said that only an inquiry is going on. NIA officials also said that Negi has been questioned twice but didn’t reply on the issue of allegations he is facing.

Sources said that a senior IPS officer first tipped off the agency about the alleged involvement of Negi with a few OGWs while investigating a case in Kashmir. Later, the Intelligence machinery was also tasked to provide information about Negi, News18 learnt. The officer was under the scanner of various agencies for the last one year after he raided the houses of leaders in Kashmir, sources said.

Advertisement

Negi was allegedly in touch with activist Khurram Parvez and raided his house in Kashmir in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.