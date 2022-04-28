'Deepened Ties in Every Sphere': PM Modi Lauds India-Japan Relations on 70th Anniversary

On the 70 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the deepening ties between the two nations.

“As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts," PM Modi said in a tweet.

“The recent visit of my friend PM Kishida @kishida230 to India for the Annual Summit laid out a roadmap for deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in a post-COVID world. I look forward to continue working with PM Kishida to realize that objective," PM Modi added in another tweet.

Notably, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came on a two-day visit to India on March 19-20 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi which saw the signing of several agreements on bilateral cooperation between the two countries. This was PM Kishida’s first bilateral visit to India.

During the visit, the two sides reviewed and strengthened bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Kishida’s predecessor Shinzo Abe had met PM Modi several times when he was in office. Abe had visited PM Modi’s home state Gujarat in 2017. The next year, PM Modi had visited Japan.

