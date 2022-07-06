Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning in Ethnic Outfit at Konkani Sammelan in California

Deepika Padukone is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. The Piku star has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and gorgeous looks. Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, are currently on a vacation in the United States.

While in the US, Deepika and Ranveer attended the 10th edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California. After the event, the 36-year-old thanked the Konkani Association of California and shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Deepika captioned her post, “A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn’t be more proud."

Advertisement

Deepika’s post has broken the Internet with over one million likes on Instagram. Her post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have professed their love for the mesmerizing actress.

Deepika, who has been ruling Bollywood for over a decade, has an impressive presence on social media and regularly posts ravishing pictures on Instagram. The Padmaavat actress is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks.

In May, Deepika amped up the oomph factor with her fashion game at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The glamorous diva grabbed the headlines with her sartorial choice on Day 1 of the festival. Deepika stunned in a contemporary dress from the shelves of her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Advertisement

Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which premiered on an OTT platform in February. Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.