Deepotsav: Ayodhya Sets Record by Lighting Over 15 Lakh Diyas; PM Modi, CM Adityanath Display Certificate

Breaking its own record, on the eve of Diwali, Ayodhya on Sunday created a new Guinness World record of the ‘largest display of oil lamps’ by lighting more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps at the ‘Ram ki Paidi.’

Representatives from the Guinness World Records handed over the certificate to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Yogi Adityanath displaced the certificate.

The teachers and students of Awadh University contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’ as soon as the PM launched the festival.

In 2017, 1.71 lakh lamps were lit, a number that has increased every year, with 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020 and 9.41 lakh in 2021.

Speaking at the Deepotsav, Modi said that the values of Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for “sabka saath, sabka vikas".

“I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights," he said addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha park.

Modi further said that Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the “courage to achieve the most difficult goals".

This comes as the prime minister offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here. This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a “bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

The prime minister launched the grand Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of Sarayu river by lighting an earthen lamp. Soon, 18 lakh diyas lit up the venue, where a laser show was also conducted as Modi performed aarti on the riverbank and said Ram was a beacon who gave light to the whole world.

“From the teachings of ‘Kartavya Bal’ by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with ‘Kartavya Path’ to honour his governance and establish our identity globally," he said, adding that there was a time when Ayodhya was compared to paradise, and that after decades of negligence Ayodhya was finally touching new heights now when it comes to development.

“Earlier, questions were raised on Lord Ram’s existence… today thousands of crores are being spent on the development of Ayodhya," he said. The prime minister performed the rajyabhishek of the symbolic Ram and Sita at the event, where he addressed a gathering of what he called “Ram bhakts".

He wished everyone a happy Diwali while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya started six years ago through the guidance and inspiration of PM Modi. “This festival of UP became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success," he added.

