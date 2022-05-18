Dehradun: Woman Brutally Thrashed, Given Electric Shocks at Police Station; Hospitalised

A woman was hospitalised here after she was brutally beaten up and given electric shocks at a police station where she was taken for interrogation on suspicion of theft, according to her family members. The incident took place on Tuesday at Jogiwala police station. The police station incharge has been suspended, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, Manju, works as a domestic help at the house of Devendra Dhyani, a retired scientist, in Mohkampur area. On May 14, there was a burglary at the house when Dhyani and his family had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding, they said. Manju was brought to Jogiwala police station on Tuesday for interrogation in connection with the matter, they added.

Manju's husband, who accompanied her to the police station, alleged that police personnel at the station thrashed his wife with shoes and belts, gave her electric shocks and abused her during the interrogation. Later, the police personnel dropped Manju home and her family took her to a hospital. She is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital, where doctors described her condition as serious.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri said Jogiwala police station incharge Dipak Gairola has been suspended in connection with the incident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.