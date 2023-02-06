Delayed Infra Projects to Cost Rs 3.2L Cr More; Cost Escalation Highest in Railways, Highways Culprit too

Delayed infrastructure projects will cause a cost escalation of nearly Rs 3.2 lakh crore. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounts for over half the number of delayed infrastructure projects while the cost escalation is highest in delayed projects of the Railways.

This is as per the latest data with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as on January 1, 2023, which says 835 central infrastructure projects are delayed in the country. The original cost of these 835 projects was Rs 10.88 lakh crore but the anticipated cost of these projects will now be Rs 14.07 lakh crore due to inordinate delays.

Of these delayed projects, 428 are of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways while 117 belong to the Ministry of Railways. While the cost escalation on account of delayed highway projects is to the tune of Rs 17,019 crore, the same is higher at Rs 1.42 lakh crore for the Railway projects. Eighty-eight projects of Petroleum Ministry are delayed and expected to cost Rs 14,746 crore more now.

Fifty-five projects are delayed of the Power Ministry, which will cost another Rs 54,000 crore while 27 delayed projects of the Ministry of Water Resources will cost another Rs 45,552 crore. This is mainly due to the project of the Polavaram Project authority whose cost has escalated from Rs 10,151 crore to Rs 55,548 crore over the years. Four projects of the Ministry of Atomic Energy would cost Rs 17,000 crore more. Twenty-four projects of the Civil Aviation Ministry will involve cost over-runs of Rs 2,557 crore.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is mandated to monitor time and cost overruns of Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided by the project implementing agencies on Online Computerized Monitoring System (OCMS). As on January 1, 2023, 1,438 Central Sector Infrastructure projects with anticipated completion cost of Rs. 24.86 lakh crore were on the ministry’s OCMS. A total of 835 of these projects were delayed.

