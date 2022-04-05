Delhi: 13-year-old Held for Abducting, Killing Friend  

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and killed by his 13-year-old friend in Delhi’s Rohini following a fight, police said on Monday. The accused teenager has been apprehended, they said.

Both the accused and victim got into a fight a few days back, the police said, adding that since that incident, the accused wanted to take revenge. The victim’s family approached police after he went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The family had last seen their boy playing outside the house with his friend. Initially, the investigators could not trace the boy but when they questioned his 13-year-old friend, they found out that the victim was taken to a jungle and killed, officials said. Based on the statement of the victim’s mother, a case was registered under sections of kidnapping and the 13-year-old was questioned.

The juvenile revealed that he had killed the victim by hitting him with a stone and also took away his phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. The victim’s body and mobile phone were recovered from a jungle area in Sohati village, he said.

“The accused has been booked for murder and sent to an observation home. Our probe revealed that the juvenile had planned to assault the victim ‘to settle scores’ but fled after the victim died during the assault," he added. “Before the incident, the victim and the juvenile had fought with each other. The victim’s mother had lost some money and items and the victim had allegedly blamed the accused for it leading to a fight between them. So, he planned to take revenge and hit him with a stone," Tayal said.

“We have apprehended the boy and he along with his family members are being questioned further. Due counselling is being done, the DCP said. The eight-year-old boy’s parents work as site labourers and helpers in the area, police said.

