Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Sneak Up Behind Woman, Snatch Mobile and Flee

A video has come to the fore in which two men were caught on camera snatching a woman’s mobile phone in north-central Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Friday evening.

The 12-second CCTV footage shared by the police shows two men sneaking up behind a woman who was speaking on the phone. The man riding pillion snatches the phone from the woman’s hand which is caught on camera. She is then shown trying to chase them but they manage to escape. The witness to the action is a security guard who is unable to help.

The incident was brought to light after the police received a call in the evening in which a person informed the control room about the two men on a bike having targeted the woman outside NKS Hospital, NDTV reported.

“Efforts were made to contact the victim but she is not traceable so far," said the police, adding, that efforts are on to nab the accused persons and to recover the snatched mobile phone.

