Delhi: 3 Including 4-Year-Old Killed As House Collapses Near Lahori Gate, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 3 people, including a four-year-old girl were killed after the roof of a two-storeyed building collapsed near Valmiki Mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate in Delhi on Sunday evening, Delhi police said. Efforts were on to locate and rescue those who could be trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that incessant rains hampered the rescue operation. With two more people rescued on Monday morning, the total tally of those injured reached 11.

The 4-year-old girl has been identified as Khushi. All the rescued persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sankar Begum (60), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayaid Jishan (30) and Vipin (30) — were undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital, police said on Sunday.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Along with Delhi Police and fire department, personnel of the NDRF and other government agencies were also at the spot, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

