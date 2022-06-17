Delhi: 5,300 Challans Issued, Rs 26 Lakh Fine Imposed for Flouting Covid Norms from June 10-15

Over 5,300 challans were issued across Delhi between June 10 and 15 and fines to the tune of over Rs 26 lakh were imposed on those flouting Covid norms amid a surge in cases here, officials said. However, the total fines collected was Rs 14,60,980, almost half of the amount of fines imposed by the districts. Officials explained that while some people pay the fine amount on the spot, there are others who pay the fine later in the court. On many occasions, violators do not have sufficient amount to pay the fine. In that case, we issue challans and send them to the violator’s residence or email them, said an official.

The enforcement team of the New Delhi district issued the maximum number of challans while the southwest district administration issued the least number of fines and recorded single-digit number on all six days between June 10 and June 15. Delhi recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

It was the second consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. Between June 10 and June 15, 5,313 challans were issued across revenue districts of Delhi by enforcement teams with the maximum fines being imposed in New Delhi district while the least imposed in the north district. In New Delhi district between June 10 and June 15, the number of challans stood at 384, 429, 393, 317, 355 and 355 respectively while in the same period, the north district saw seven challans being issued on first two days, followed by four on the next two days and then six challans each on June 14 and June 15.

Similarly south-west district also recorded single-digit figures on three days while on June 10, June 11 and June 14, 19, 11 and 14 fines were imposed respectively. The total fines imposed stood at Rs 26,23,080, according to official data.

In view of the current surge in cases, districts in Delhi have also ramped up measures to ensure that positive cases are detected on time. An official said there is laxity on the part of people in following Covid-appropriate behaviour despite the spike in cases. However, the official said hospitalisation rate is low and only those who have comorbidities or are unvaccinated are getting hospitalized.

Amid a spike in daily cases, the positivity rate too has climbed from 1.92 per cent registered on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, according to official figures. Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

