Delhi: 6-year-old Raped, Hospitalised in Critical Condition; Accused, Seen in CCTV, Absconding

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who is in his early 20s in the national capital’s Ranjit Nagar area on Friday. The survivor who is in critical condition is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house and the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a secluded place and forced himself. A CCTV footage of the accused with the girl has surfaced, where the girl is seen following the accused from a market. The survivor’s father is a part-time labourer.

This comes after a Nepalese national was allegedly been raped by a man in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Greater Kailash police station received information regarding the sexual assault of a woman by a person known to her. On the basis of the complaint, her counseling report, and existing circumstances, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer told PTI.

