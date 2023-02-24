A murder of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nangloi area was solved due to a missed call received on the victim’s mother on the day of her disappearance.

On February 9, a girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed after she went missing after leaving home for school.

After the probe began, a missed call was found on the victim’s mothers phone on the same day she went missing at 11:50 am that day, according to news agency ANI. When the mother called back the number was switched off.

During the investigation, the police tracked down the mobile number through electronic devices, following which they traced the locations and raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was caught on February 21 and he confessed of killing the missing girl on February 9 and dumped her body near Ghevra Mor. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

Following the states of the accused, a decomposed body of a girl was recovered from the Munka village.

The parents of the girl had filed a missing persons report on the day of disappearance, after which a case was registered.

The girl had left for school around 7:30 AM and had taken the bus, and she did not return home till the evening.

The accused was taken to the spot where he dumped the body. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The accussed will be produced in the court and further action will be taken according.

