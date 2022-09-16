Delhi: AAP MLA’s House Raided by ACB Over Allegations of Illegal Appointment in Waqf Board

The Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan’s residence and three locations in south Delhi in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. An unlicensed and loaded Beretta pistol and Rs 12 lakh in cash were recovered, sources said on Friday.

The raids were conducted hours after the Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020 over alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said an FIR was lodged against him as he had recruited contractual staff. “I did as per norms. The employees are still working under contract. They (ACB) keep asking questions about everything." He further said he has transferred all money for relief work and the recruitment committee hired people based on merit. “The recruitment committee hired people on a merit basis," he said, adding he doesn’t know “if anyone from my family was recruited."

In a tweet, he said, he was called to the ACB office for questioning and the Delhi Police was sent to harass his family members from behind. Taking a jibe against Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, he further said he has “full faith in the constitution and judiciary of this country."

In an earlier tweet, he said he was issued a notice by the ACB and claimed he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

Apart from the AAP leader, three others, including Minatullah Khan and Hamid Ali were raided in the case, according to sources. Notably, Minatullah Khan was earlier seen with the MLA today during questioning by the ACB.

Minatullah Khan said he received a call from his family members about the raids at his residence while he was with the AAP MLA during Khan’s questioning by the ACP. “I received a call from my home and my family members said some unidentified individuals came to my house and entered my bedroom. Seeing this, the neighbours were called and they asked for identities. They said they belong to ACB but no local police were there. All of them were in civil uniform."

The officials recovered a loaded Beretta pistol, Rs 12 lakh in cash and several important documents during the raids at Khan’s alleged business partner Hamid Ali’s house. “It is a loaded pistol with cartridges. They are unable to show us the license. We are searching the premise further," an ACB officer told News18, adding that a “beretta is not an ordinary weapon."

