Delhi Horror: Accused Men Knew They Hit Girl; Amit Shah Seeks Report from Police Commissioner | Key Points

As the outrage over the death of 20-year-old woman from Delhi continues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took suo-moto cognizance and sought a detailed report from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the matter.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. Delhi’s Rohini Court today sent all five accused to three-day police remand.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

Here’s all we know so far in the case:

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA.

Forensic experts Monday conducted post-mortem of the woman whose body was dragged for around 10 kilometres under a car after it hit her scooter in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday took stock of the developments in the Kanjhawala incident in a meeting with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police.

Accused Deepak Khanna was behind the wheel while Manoj Mittal was sitting on the front passenger seat. They hit the scooty in Krishan Vihar at 2 am and fled the spot out of fear towards Kanjhawla. They stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawla road and saw the woman beneath the car. They left her there and returned the car in damaged condition at 5 AM. Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they had consumed alcohol.

According to the FIR, the car involved in the accident was twice-borrowed and one of two accused— Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna— were in inebriated state. The car belongs to Lokesh, a resident of Budh Vihar. Lokesh told the police that his brother-in-law Ashutosh has borrowed vehicle from him. When police contacted Ashutosh, he said his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from him at 7 pm on December 31.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said the police will set an example with ‘strictest legal action’ so that such incidents are not repeated in the national capital.

The AAP also laid a siege around Delhi LG’s residence to protest against the “weak" law-and-order situation in the national capital. AAP MLA Atishi slammed LG VK Saxena over the Sultanpuri accident, saying if he cannot give Delhi’s daughters protection, he should resign.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued summons to a senior police officer directing him to appear before the panel. It has asked the DCP of outer district to appear before it on January 5.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death have been sent to three-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on January 2.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1.

Read all the Latest India News here