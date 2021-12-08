Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains Unchanged in 'Poor' Category, 'Negligible Impact' of Stubble Burning

In the last 24 hours, Delhi’s air quality remained unchanged in the ‘poor’ category in the last 24 hours with air quality index (AQI) at 235 on Wednesday, according to SAFAR-India. It is, however, predicted to go into the ‘very poor’ category in the next 24 hours.

According to data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), stubble burning has had a “negligible impact" in the AQI, which indicates the upper end of ‘poor’.

With the mercury likely to drop in the coming days, it may not have much of an impact on the air quality in the next three days. According to the SAFAR website, “…winds are likely to be moderate increasing ventilation of pollutants. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop gradually leading to more stable boundary layer during night time that helps accumulation of pollutants. With mostly clear sky conditions during day time, the peak mixing layer height is likely to be moderate about 1.0 - 1.5 km causing moderate vertical mixing of air mass. The net effect is that air quality likely to improve gradually but within ‘POOR’ category."

Advertisement

Delhi’s air quality had improved on Tuesday to settle in the ‘poor category’. The AQI read 268 early on the day. Other areas in the national capital region also recorded a similar AQI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor" category on December 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.