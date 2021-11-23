Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI Continues in 'Very Poor' Category, Capital Banks on Improved Wind Speeds

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a central forecasting body, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in ‘moderate’ category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in ‘very poor’ category. The share of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 was just 6 per cent and the effective fire count is 909, SAFAR stated.

The AQI is likely to touch the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, but may deteriorate again on Wednesday as wind speeds may slow down, a Times of India (TOI) report stated.

Tanushree Ganguly, programme lead of Council on Energy, Environment and Water told TOI that Delhi’s air quality remained in the upper end of ‘very poor’ category for the past one week, it improved marginally on Monday due to relatively stronger surface winds in the afternoon hours, which are favourable for pollutant dispersion.

“These strong winds are likely to continue on Tuesday, leading to further improvement of air quality to the ‘poor’ category. It is likely to improve to ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ categories for the next two days,” SAFAR stated.

Predicting that the air quality may deteriorate from Wednesday, SAFAR stated that the transport level winds are likely to slow down, resulting in slight deterioration of air quality but expected to be within the “lower end of very poor” range, SAFAR added.

