Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI Continues in 'Very Poor' Category, Capital Banks on Improved Wind Speeds

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The air quality in the national capital continues under the ‘very poor’ category, however, strong winds can improve the situation marginally. The overall air quality index (AQI) was 315 on Monday in comparison to 349 on Sunday. Read More
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a central forecasting body, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in ‘moderate’ category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in ‘very poor’ category. The share of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 was just 6 per cent and the effective fire count is 909, SAFAR stated.
The Delhi government extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.
Questioning the closure of schools in Delhi due to the pollution spike, educators and parent representatives said a better way is needed to address the annual problem than shutting schools. On Sunday, the education department passed an order that the closure will continue “till further orders". Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday said the decision on whether to reopen schools will be taken on November 24. This closure has come close on the heels of schools re-opening for younger children after a Covid-induced shutdown of more than one-and-a-half years
The AQI is likely to touch the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, but may deteriorate again on Wednesday as wind speeds may slow down, a Times of India (TOI) report stated.
Tanushree Ganguly, programme lead of Council on Energy, Environment and Water told TOI that Delhi’s air quality remained in the upper end of ‘very poor’ category for the past one week, it improved marginally on Monday due to relatively stronger surface winds in the afternoon hours, which are favourable for pollutant dispersion.
“These strong winds are likely to continue on Tuesday, leading to further improvement of air quality to the ‘poor’ category. It is likely to improve to ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ categories for the next two days,” SAFAR stated.
Predicting that the air quality may deteriorate from Wednesday, SAFAR stated that the transport level winds are likely to slow down, resulting in slight deterioration of air quality but expected to be within the “lower end of very poor” range, SAFAR added.
