Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Construction Ban to be Lifted in Delhi? SC to Hear Today as Questions Raised Over Central Vista

>Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will today hear a case related to construction in the Delhi-NCR region which was banned by the top court in view of the deteriorating air quality. The SC, while hearing a plea seeking steps to rein in air pollution in Delhi earlier this week, had asked the Centre to explain what it was doing about construction activities in areas in its jurisdiction. On Wednesday, the Centre told the court that the construction of the new Parliament building and redevelopment of the Central Vista avenue is being carried out complying with “each and every condition" of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules “to ensure that it does not cause any pollution". The affidavit added that “construction activities at present being undertaken by the central government are in two parts…new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues which are projects of national importance" and “Metro Rail, Railways, Airports, ISBTs (Interstate Bus Terminals) etc".

>Here are the latest updates on the air pollution crisis in the Capital:

• To tackle rising pollution levels, the Commission had on November 16 directed NCR states and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to ensure to stop construction and demolition activities till November 21. It, however, exempted work in connection with railway services/ stations, metro rail corporation services including stations, airports and ISBTs besides national security/defence related activities/projects of national importance from purview of the ban “subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms including compliance with the directions of the Commission".

• Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for continuing construction at the Central Vista site despite the ban and for violating dust mitigation norms.

• Rai visited the Central Vista site on Wednesday for an inspection, reportedly after having received complaints about construction progressing at the site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities.

• During the earlier hearing on November 29, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh had also highlighted that when all construction activities had come to a halt, the Central Vista redevelopment was continuing unabated at the heart of the national capital.

• The Central government in it affidavit submitted before the top court said that it is employing all measures for Central Vista redevelopment such as anti-smog guns, mist-spray systems, use of dust-suppressants like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belts to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition etc.

