Delhi Air Pollution News Updates: GRAP Measures Lifted as AQI Improves, Key Meet Today on Re-opening Schools & Lifting WFH Curbs

With Delhi air quality continuing to improve Centre’s air quality panel directed authorities revoking curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under the final stage of an action plan to combat air pollution. The ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the GRAP three days ago were lifted on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that made the decision to revoke curbs said that it will continue to keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take the appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect.

A decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday, reports PTI.

However, according to environmentalists, the lifting of curbs could prove to be a hasty decision and advised caution. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told PTI, it could be too soon to revoke curbs as the air quality has improved a wee bit due to favourable wind speed and will go back to the ‘severe’ category in a couple of days.

