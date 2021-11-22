Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category with overall AQI at 357 on Monday, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR) has said. The city’s air quality had been in the very poor on Sunday with its AQI at 382 at 9 am. Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting today to review curbs imposed to bring down pollution levels in the national capital.

Advertisement

The Delhi government on Sunday had extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. According to the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), schools and colleges will remain closed till further orders, a senior official said.

A senior central government official had said the CAQM will hold a review meeting on November 23. “Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi," the order issued by the environment department said.

“Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date," it had added. “All offices of GNCT of Delhi/autonomous bodies/corporations shall remain closed till November 26 except those involved in essential and emergency services…. However, all the officers/officials shall work from home," the order said.

Following orders from the CAQM, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and a closure of schools and colleges, till further orders.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.