Delhi Air Quality: 4 Out of 5 Families Facing Pollution-related Ailments, 18% Seek Medical Help

Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey. Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed have already visited a doctor.

Top issues faced include sore throat, cough, congestion and burning eyes. The number of families with members suffering from some pollution-related issue or illness has risen from 70 per cent to 80 per cent in just five days.

Responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad with 63 per cent respondents being male.

“Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 per cent have already visited a doctor or a hospital," the survey stated.

Nature of ailment, people moving out of Delhi NCR

Answering the question on the nature of the ailment, 80 per cent families said their members were “facing multiple issues due to the pollution", while 7 per cent denied having any issue at all. Meanwhile, 13 per cent were said to be unaffected by air pollution as they were not living in Delhi-NCR at the time.

According to the survey, people are experiencing several conditions with 69 per cent indicating “sore throat and/or cough"; 56 per cent with complaint of “burning eyes"; 50 per cent with “congestion"; 44 per cent are experiencing “breathing difficulty/asthma"; 44 per cent are afflicted with “headaches"; 44 per cent have problems sleeping; while 31 per cent have “anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating".

In effect, to avoid the impact of air pollution, some have temporarily moved out of the national capital region, while a majority of those remaining are paying a price – court ill health. When a similar question was asked five days after Diwali, 70 per cent people had complained that someone in their family was experiencing the same pollution-related illness.

This number has risen by 10 per cent in a matter of five days, during which 13 per cent of the respondents have left Delhi-NCR temporarily.

Air pollution silent killer, say experts

Residents of Delhi-NCR have struggled with rising air pollution for years now. This worsens in the winter months soon after the monsoon and harvest in the northern states.

The most harmful pollutants are PM2.5 particles that penetrate lung passageways and are closely associated with excessive premature mortality. Children, senior citizens, those with pre-existing health conditions like asthma, heart problems among others, are more susceptible. But even other individuals may face long-term health consequences of living in a polluted environment.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, air pollution increases risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer. “Both short-and-long-term exposure to air pollutants have been associated with health impacts," the global health body stated.

“Children, elderly and those whose lungs and hearts are weak, should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during the day when there is sunlight and wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer," said Dr Randeep Guleria, a former director of AIIMS.

With many sharing their health conditions over the last one to two weeks on LocalCircles, the community social media platform decided to conduct a survey to better understand this.

The air pollution in Delhi-NCR has reached high levels over the past few weeks, worsening after Diwali and, currently, hovering between the extreme end of ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ categories in some areas.

(With PTI inputs)

