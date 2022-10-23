Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Poor'. Will It Worsen over Diwali?

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain ‘poor’ with the air quality index (AQI) at 266 on Sunday morning as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A thick blanket of smog enveloped the city on Sunday morning even as Diwali celebrations have commenced in several parts. The city’s overall air quality is predicted to remain in the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category until the morning of October 24, as per SAFAR. Stubble-burning emissions from neighbouring states, and residents flouting the firecrackers ban in the city could worsen air quality.

Transport-level winds from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi will pick up from October 24 and, in all likelihood, will bring significant stubble-related emissions to Delhi, SAFAR said.

Meanwhile, residents flouted the ban on firecrackers in parts of the national capital ahead of Diwali on Saturday, and the city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 265, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

“Adverse weather conditions may bring firecracker-related pollution from surrounding regions of Delhi (outside NCT) and with 15 to 18 per cent stubble burning contribution, the AQI is predicted to touch the upper end of ‘very poor’ to lower end of ‘severe’ on October 25 (without emission from firecrackers in Delhi)," SAFAR predicted.

In case there was emission from firecrackers, along with other factors, the AQI would worsen to ‘severe’ on Diwali (October 23) and might continue to remain the same for the next two days (October 24 and October 25), it further added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

2 out of every 5 families in the national capital are planning to burn firecrackers, as per a survey report. Over 10,000 respondents took part in the survey, out of which 10% indicated they will burn crackers and have already got them from Delhi, as per PTI.

Predicting the air quality to deteriorate by the weekend, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Wednesday directed authorities to enact Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity, according to the severity of the situation.

The Stage II plan includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. The use of diesel generators, except for essential services, is also banned.

