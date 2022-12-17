Taking a Flight from Delhi Airport? Here Are Some Helpful Tips To Avoid The Holiday Rush

Over the last few days, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has witnessed long queues at immigration and boarding counters leading to many people missing their flights. With the holiday season around the corner and the revival of the travel season post the COVID-19 slump, people are rushing to the airports to catch their flights only to face long queues and extreme delays.

With the increasing air traffic during the festive season, it is imperative for air travellers to follow some travel hacks that can help them skip long queues and ensure a smooth airport experience. To make flyers’ airport journey seamless, here are some guidelines issued by the Delhi airport:

Things To Do Before Reaching The Airport

Register for DigiYatra: The service uses the traveller’s face as their boarding pass and provides quick entry at all checkpoints, including the airport, security checks, and aircraft boarding. Currently, this service can only be availed of by domestic travellers.

Put all important documents in one place: Prior to leaving their home, passengers should make sure to keep all their travel documents in one place, including their identity credentials.

Check the on-ground traffic and get an idea of the estimated wait time at the queues.

Things To Do After Reaching The Airport



Flyers travelling via T3 and using DigiYatra are advised to go through Entry E-Gate (2A). They can navigate Delhi Airport with only their faces as their IDs.



Those not availing of the DigiYatra facility are required to enter from other gates, whether travelling to international or domestic destinations.



If someone has missed doing a web check-in from home, self-checking-in at the airport facility is advised.



Travellers are advised to opt for a self-baggage drop instead of standing in queues for airline baggage check-in.



If a traveller is using DigiYatra, they can proceed towards the DigiYatra Gate at Zone 1 PESC (near Business Class Entry), then go straight towards the security check area.



At the security check area, travellers are advised to keep all their electronic and personal items in one tray. Avoid using multiple trays to facilitate quicker security checks.

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.

Against this backdrop, all agencies concerned are taking action, including increasing the number of security personnel at the gates, to reduce the congestion amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

