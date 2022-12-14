Delhi Airport Ratings Drop as Fliers Flag Terminal Connectivity, Taxi, Baggage Claim Issues: Survey

Taxis, passenger pick-ups, parking, inter-terminal connectivity and baggage claim have emerged as some of the problem areas flagged by passengers as the rating of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi dips following long security queues and over-crowding.

According to a survey conducted by online survey platform LocalCircles, 38% respondents had complaints about taxi, pick-up and parking, while an equal percentage have issues with inter-terminal connectivity.

“The next is security for entry and main security check with 31% feeling it is a major area of concern. This number saw its deterioration in the last three weeks as complaints for long security delays at Terminal 3 came to the fore. Just a year back in 2021, the number stood at 15%," the LocalCircles reports said.

Around 27% respondents identified slow baggage claim as an area where they faced issues.

Advertisement

Around 10,000 fliers located in 172 districts responded to the survey, of whom 66% respondents were men while 34% were women. Around 49% respondents were from tier 1, 36% from tier 2 and 15% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, LocalCircles said.

With crowding continuing at airports, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters while a parliamentary panel has decided to take up with the Delhi airport operator the issue of congestion.

The ministry has also requested the scheduled airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports’ entry gates.

Airlines have asked passengers to reach airports early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement, amid rising air traffic. The country’s largest airline IndiGo and Air India have asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.

Advertisement

At Delhi airport, also the country’s largest, many passengers continued to complain about long waiting hours even as authorities have put in place measures to reduce congestion.

The ministry’s directive on Tuesday came after instances of airline check-in counters remaining inadequately manned during early morning hours, which it said was also leading to congestion and causing inconvenience to passengers.

The IGI Airport has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, IGIA handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Read all the Latest India News here