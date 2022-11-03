Central Panel Orders Ban on Diesel Vehicles in Delhi-NCR As AQI Dangerously Close to 'Severe Plus' Category

Roads of Delhi-NCR will soon be void of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in light of a rise in air pollution and subsequent dip in the air quality. The move was prompted on Thursday, a day after the 24-hour average AQI stood at 450, dangerously close to the “severe plus" category. Apart from that, the entry of trucks inside the national capital region will also be prohibited, a central panel said. The measures were taken under the final stage of anti-pollution measures under Graded Response Action Plan.

However, BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services are exempted, a PTI report said, quoting an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). A fresh order stated that Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned in the capital.

Closure of educational institutions, Odd-even formula likely

In its order, the CAQM also stated that a call on the closure of educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities might soon be taken by the Delhi government. People may also be advised to use vehicles on an odd-even basis. Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home.

“Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services," the order read.

Delhi’s AQI worsening by the day

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 450 on Wednesday. An AQI of above 400 is considered “severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

Earlier, the CAQM had directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring essential projects, and other curbs under the third stage of the GRAP.

