Delhi Bomb Scare: 2 Unattended Bags Found 'Under Metro Line' in Kalyanpuri

Two unattended bags were found under the metro line in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Wednesday. “We have just just received the call. As soon as things are clear, we will clear the message to the media," DCP East said.

The police, however, later said that that it is a case of bag lifting, and there is nothing suspicious. “The owner of the bag has been identified. The bag was lifted from him," an official said.

