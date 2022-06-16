Delhi: 3.5-yr-old Killed As Building Collapses in Paharganj; 7 Fire Tenders on Spot

A three-and-a-half-year-old child died after a building, in which he was living with his family, collapsed in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market on Thursday evening. The fire department officials rescued the child and three others and immediately took them to a nearby hospital. Several others were feared trapped in the collapsed structure.

Upon reaching the hospital, the child, who was identified as Amjad, was declared dead. Others rescued have been identified as 52-year-old Md. Zaheer and his children - a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Zareena and eight-year-old Alifa.

A house collapse call was received at around 8:40 pm. According to a Delhi Police source, the building was nearly 100 years old. The family of four members was living here. Three were rescued from the collapsed building, while one died.

Seven fire engines immediately rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

