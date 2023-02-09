A catering staffer was allegedly beaten to death by members of a DJ team over an argument over dinner plates at a wedding venue in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-12 area in early hours of Thursday, police said.

The man, identified as Sandeep Thakur (42), a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, was beaten after he failed to come up with food plates for people who were with the DJ during a function, police said.

A fight broke out between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said.

The police received a call reporting a fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12.

When police reached the spot, they found that a man, wounded in the fight, was taken by his friends to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Garg said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.

Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said.

Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the two accused who are absconding, police added.

Arjun Thakur, the elder brother of the deceased, said they received information about the incident from hospital. “We received a call from the hospital regarding his death. The hospital authorities called us from Sandeep’s mobile phone. He used to work as a catering staff in parties. We never thought that this would happen," he said.

“My brother is survived by his wife and five children — three daughters and two sons. His two daughters are married. We have faith in police investigation. We are hopeful that we will get justice," he added.

