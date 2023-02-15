The chilling murder of a 22-year-old Haryana woman in Delhi who was strangulated by her boyfriend using a data cable and then stored in a fridge has shocked the national capital.

As horrific details of the gruesome crime emerged, CCTV footage has surfaced capturing Nikki Yadav, the deceased, hours before she was murdered. The video is reportedly of the building where Yadav lived in south-west Delhi. Dated February 9, Yadav is seen taking the stairs to her apartment.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend and accused Sahil Gahlot confessed to the police of having killed Yadav on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

Gahlot killed Yadav after a heated argument over the former’s marriage to another woman. Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend that his marriage had been fixed.

When Yadav came to know about his wedding, she confronted Gahlot and an argument ensued. “The two went out on February 9 and were circling around in the national capital, following which an argument broke out regarding Gahlot’s marriage. In the heat of the moment, the man strangulated her using data cable of his mobile phone," sources said.

Delhi police sources said Gahlot killed Yadav in his car near Kashmere Gate and kept driving for nearly 40km. He then reached his dhaba in Mitraon village and stuffed the body in a deep freezer. Police said Gahlot then went home to attend his pre-wedding celebrations.

Yadav, a native of Jhajjhar, was pursuing English Literature at Galgotia University in Noida. She was in the final year of her MA degree course and wanted to earn a PhD degree. Gahlot was a pharma graduate.

