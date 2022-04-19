Protests by auto and cab drivers’ unions in Delhi demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of the rising fuel prices have been causing difficulties for commuters in the national capital. Following inconvenience caused by their strikes, the unions decided to withdraw the ‘chakka jam’. However, drivers who work with app-based cab aggregators said they will continue their protest till their demands are met.

“Our strike was successful in conveying our message. Seeing the difficulties faced by the public, we have decided to postpone our strike. The future course of action will be decided later," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni told PTI. He said the government should either provide a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG prices or hike fares.

“All tourist taxis and buses did not run today. We came to know that many people were stranded. But neither the Centre nor the state is concerned about the inconvenience being faced by the public. So… tourist taxis and buses have decided to suspend the protest planned on April 19 and return to work," Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi Tourist and Transportation Association said.

The Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association of Delhi, on the other hand, threatened to go on an indefinite strike if its demands are not accepted. “Our strike will continue on Tuesday. We have given a two-day ultimatum to the governments (Centre and city) to consider our demands after which we will go on an indefinite strike," said Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association of Delhi, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Commuters in Delhi had a harrowing time on Monday as various autorickshaw and taxi unions went on a strike, demanding subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG prices and a fare revision in the wake of the rising fuel prices. The unions also demand revision of taxi fares by Rs 30 for AC and by Rs 25 for non-AC taxis per km; exempting taxis registered in Delhi from MCD toll tax; launching the Delhi City Taxi Policy 2017 as suggested by the apex court; and ending cab aggregators systems and bringing all taxis and cabs under one head managed by Delhi government with fixed prices and benefits for drivers.

Many commuters complained that they had to wait for a long time for Ola and Uber cabs that were available at “inflated rates" due to surge pricing. Hardly any autos, cabs and feeder buses were available at railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT), and metro stations across the city.

Cab drivers working with app-based cab aggregators said they will continue their protest till the government fulfils their demands. “Taxi fare was last revised in 2013, but price of CNG has increased numerous times over this period," said Sunita, who works with a cab aggregator, told Indian Express.

