Delhi Converts These 4 Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Treatment Facilities as Cases Rise

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into facilities for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. The move comes after the national capital reported 12 more cases of the new Covid variant, taking their number to 22.

Apart from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, which was Delhi’s dedicated facility for Omicron cases, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) will be treating the variant cases.

LNJP Medical director Suresh Kumar on Friday said 40 people are admitted to the special facility at the hospital’s special Omicron ward.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said most of the omicron cases are “fully vaccinated" and “asymptomatic". Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged.

Jain had on Thursday said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies)

